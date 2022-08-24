Council Approves Building Permits for Kadoka Area School and CHS Prairie Rivers

The Kadoka City Council conducted its regular, monthly meeting on August 8 at the Kadoka City Finance Office. Council members attending the meeting included Paula Holley, Tim Huffman, Chris Grillo, Rusty Olney, Eileen Stolley, Ryan Willert and Harry Weller.

Mayor Weller called the meeting to order. The Council reviewed the meeting agenda and meeting minutes from the regular meeting on July 11 and a special meeting on July 25. During the special meeting, the Council received a copy of the city employee personnel manual. The Council plans to review the manual and discuss any changes at a later date. Then, the Council reviewed the first draft of the 2023 budget for each of the departments. The Council modified the agenda to include an executive session at the end of the meeting. The Council amended, then approved, the July 11 meeting minutes and approved the minutes for the July 25 meeting.

The Council reviewed bills presented for payment, financial reports and bank account balances for checking, ATM and money market accounts. The Council approved the bills and reports for July 2020. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Council moved to postpone payment of an invoice from the Winner City Jail. The invoice will be forwarded to the city attorney for review.

During each meeting, the agenda allows input from citizens to provide input. Ruby Sanftner addressed the Council, informing them of her wishes to install a tiny house on her property. She was advised to complete an application for a building permit then submit it at a meeting with planning and zoning.

In the matters of new business, the Council reviewed building permits submitted by the Kadoka Area School (KAS) and CHS River Plains (CHS). Jamie Hermann, KAS superintendent, submitted the permit for a new school. The Council expressed concerns that the structure may encroach on the boundaries for a “set- back of not less than ten feet on each side of any public utility line to any built structure.” The Council approved the KAS building permit with Huffman abstaining from the vote. CHS submitted a building permit for a new office and scale. High winds from a storm system on June 13 destroyed the office, grain bins and elevator including the scales. In addition to removing debris created by that storm, CHS razed a wood-framed grain elevator and transferred all of the debris off the property. The Council unanimously approved the permit submitted by CHS.

The Council conducted the first reading of the “Water Resolution 2022-1R.” They approved the resolution. In the last matter of new business, the Council approved a request submitted by Sandy Eischenbacher to raze a structure on Seventh Street.

The Council proceeded to departmental reports. Stephanie Trask, city attorney, continues to pursue condemnation of properties in continued violation of ordinances. Once the judicial process is exhausted, the City plans to raze the structures on the properties.

Nathan Riggins, public utilities superintendent, requested approval to order 30 remote water meters. The meters wirelessly transmit meter readings and eliminate manually reading each meter. The Council approved his request. Riggins noted that he requested a quote for constructing a new water building to replace the previous structure damaged in June after severe weather moved through the area. In matters relating to streets, Patrick Solon, public works employee, noted that the company that installed new street signs in Kadoka returned recently to install more signs. The Council discussed the condition of concrete at the Kadoka Transfer Station and plan to obtain a quotation to determine the cost to complete repairs. Auditorium and parks reported installing new sand in the volleyball pit. Mayor Weller informed the Council that a special meeting for planning and zoning is scheduled for August 29 at 7 p.m. The Council entered into executive session with Book and LaTasha Buchholz, finance officer. No action was taken afterwards.

The next meeting is scheduled for September 12 at 7 p.m. at the Kadoka City Finance Office. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the monthly meetings.