County Commission approves purchase of two gravel hauling trailers

By Chelsea Tobin

The Haakon County Commission met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 1.

Sandra Heaton of Haakon County Abstract met with the Commission to discuss and review insurance questions the Commission had during the previous meeting. The Commission also held discussion on vehicles currently insured with full coverage and whether some should be taken down to liability coverage only.

Jerry Heiser, a representative from Butler CAT, along with a representative from Trail King, met with the Commission to discuss options for trailers and other equipment. Heiser left the Commission with purchase estimates for three trailers, cautioning the Commission of future price increases. Extensive discussion was held between the Commission, Highway Department Foreman Otis Funk and Highway Department Superintendent Assistant Val Williams, regarding the Highway Departments budget, recent purchases, future maintenance and repairs, as well as the condition of existing equipment.

County Sheriff Fred Koester provided his report, notifying the Commission of the recent resignation of former Deputy Sheriff Tim Quinn. Koester stated that he was accepting applications, has received four applicants at the moment and will review them soon.

Director of Equalization, Amanda Frink, provided her report. Frink stated that she had recently completed and passed her first test and was already working through her second. Frink also informed the Commission of the townships she would be working on in the near future of reassessing in order to complete her river adjustment.

Library Director Sara Buls offered clarification to the Commission regarding the Library department. Buls stated that two individuals were hired to share the assistant position, Sarah Parsons and Katie Baker. Buls stated that she was aiming to work as little as possible, but will still be available to oversee the department and field phone calls and emails as needed.

During Auditor Carla Smith’s report, she introduced her new deputy, Stacy Pinney. The Commission held discussion with State’s Attorney Ralph Kemnitz regarding payment to former Commissioner Steve Clements. It was decided to pro rate payment through the date in which Clements filed his formal resignation.

State’s Attorney Kemnitz had some personnel matters to discuss with the Commission. The Commission motioned to enter into executive session per South Dakota Codified Law 1-25-2 citing personnel reasons. The Commission exited executive session with no action taken.

Highway Department Foreman Funk and Superintendent Assistant Williams provided their report. Williams provided a gravel crushing contract from Billie Parsons for the Commission to review and approve. The contract was for the rate of $2.49/ton with royalties at $1.25/ton. The Commission motioned and approved the contract. Discussion was held on the amount of the phone stipend for Foreman Funk. The Commission motioned and approved to provide a monthly stipend of $200. Additional discussion was held regarding trailers, after which the Commission motioned and approved the purchase of two gravel hauling trailers.

Superintendent Assistant Williams also provided the Commission with information regarding tire disposal that would cost up to $5,000. The Commission felt that this price was fair, considering the amount of tires that are currently sitting behind the Highway Department’s shop. The disposal program can also be opened up to the public and the Commission thought this would be a good service to offer to the county. Additional information will be provided in the future. Funk stated that one individual had been hired and one was being considered. The Commission motioned to enter executive session per SDCL 1-25-2 citing personnel matters. The Commission exited executive session with no action taken.

The next regular meeting is Tuesday, July 6.

The full minutes can be viewed in the Public Notices section in a future issue of the Pioneer Review.