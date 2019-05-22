County Library receives Stephanie Miller-Davis Library Grant

The Stephanie Miller-Davis Library Grant Program was established to remember Stephanie while continuing her investment in children. Her family has partnered with the South Dakota Community Foundation by establishing a fund to support early childhood literacy in South Dakota with a focus on rural communities.

Stephanie loved books and created her legacy by donating children’s books and bookcases to the school library in her hometown of Murdo, SD. She wanted to provide the children in the community the books she longed to read as a child growing up on the South Dakota prairie. “Stephanie’s legacy will go on through their investment in the Stephanie Miller-Davis Charitable fund at the South Dakota Community Foundation,” said daughter Anne Franz. “If my mom was here today, I think she would be proud that we are continuing to support the heroic work of parents, teachers, librarians and other community members to provide every child the chance to read.”

The Stephanie Miller-Davis Library Grant Program was established to promote early childhood literacy in rural South Dakota communities in partnership with the South Dakota State Library and the South Dakota Community Foundation.

On May 15, 2019 at the South Dakota State Library (MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre SD 57501) the Stephanie Miller-Davis Library Grant Program will distribute grants of up to $1,000 to 35 libraries in rural communities across South Dakota.

“The South Dakota Community Foundation is proud to partner with the Stephanie Miller-Davis family as they perpetuate their mother’s passion and investment in early childhood literacy across South Dakota,” said Jeff Veltkamp, SDCF Director of Development. “I think Stephanie would be very proud to see her daughters continuing her investment in children.”

The South Dakota Community Foundation administers over 940 funds benefiting thousands of wonderful causes every year. To learn more about charitable opportunities through the South Dakota Community Foundation please visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/ or give us a call at (605) 224-1025.

