Crew earns Governor’s Award for History

Keith L. Crew, Philip, received the 2017 Individual Governor’s Award for History from the South Dakota State Historical Society, April 29, at the society’s annual history conference in Sioux Falls. Making the presentation were David Wolff, left, vice-president of the State Historical Society board of trustees; and Jay D. Vogt, right, director of the State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. Crew and his family restored an original sod dugout home located on their ranch near the Badlands. The house, called “Prairie Homestead,” was built in 1909 and opened to the public in 1962. The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 and is now also a candidate for listing as a National Historic Landmark.