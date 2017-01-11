Cross country history: one season at a time

The 2017 cross country season was many things.

First it was 10 weeks in which 13 young people learned much about themselves and their teammates. As they went through all that, it made them the team that completed a successful season.

Much of the training is considered very challenging, even grueling, at times. Some of this training is considered fun in the endurance world. Five-mile runs before the start of the school day can be fun. Thirty-mile bike rides can be fun. A run through the Badlands in which a wrong turn made a 4.5-mile run a seven-mile run can be fun.

Hill runs, thresholds and sprint repeats can all be fun when you make it fun. And, these young athletes did that, finding fun and satisfaction in all they have accomplished.

This little family of athletes gathered one last time to celebrate the season and honor their own with a meal and awards voted on by this family of Scotties.

The rookie of the year award went to seventh grader Rehgan Larson. She started her year in the junior varsity and junior high races, and ended it as the girls’ varsity team leader at this year’s state meet.

The athlete of the year awards went to Ethan Ferguson and Dilyn Terkildsen. Each led the teams throughout the riggers of the season.

The will to win award was presented to the athletes who have shown the most effort every day at practices and races. It went to four young athletes, which says a lot about this team as a whole. Eighth grader Ethan Ferguson got the nod for the boys. For the girls, seniors Kobie Davis and Anna Belle McIlravy and seventh grader Rehgan Larson each earned the honor.

The most improved award was chosen on improvement made over last year’s performances. Keldon Fitzgerald earned the boy’s award. Two young ladies, Kobie Davis and Grace Pekron, earned the lady’s award.

The Scotties award is presented to the athletes who best represent their team in all ways. This went to Dilyn Terkildsen and Keldon Fitzgerald.

Just getting through the season is an accomplishment in itself. Each student was presented with the “I survived cross country 2017” award.

Finally, we presented our senior awards. These commemorate each senior’s accomplishments. We will miss our 2017 senior leadership – Anna Belle McIlravy, three years, and Kobie Davis, two years – as these young ladies took part in some of the Lady Scotties’ most successful years in Philip High School history.

The awards meeting ended with smiling faces and talk of off-season running and winter weight training. You have to enjoy kids like these, making PHS history one season at a time.