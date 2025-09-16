Crosswalk Delays Prompt Parent’s Criticism; Infrastructure Project Nearing Completion

The Kadoka city council held their regular monthly meeting on Sept. 8 at the Kadoka City Finance Office (KCFO). City council members attending the meeting included Chris Grillo, Colleen Hildebrand, Paula Holley, Tim Huffman, Eileen Stolley, Harry Weller and Ryan Willert.

Mayor Weller called the meeting to order and asked the council to review and approve the agenda for the meeting and minutes for the regular meeting on August 11 and a special meeting on August 26. The council conducted the special meeting to review the 2026 budget for each department and discuss advertisements for part-time personnel. The council approved the agenda and minutes. Next, Weller asked the council to review and approve $100,349.25 in bills submitted for supplies, services and taxes for August. The council reviewed financial reports that included departmental revenues and expenditures in addition to account balances for the operational checking, money market savings and automated teller machine accounts. The council approved the financial reports for August 2025.

In accordance with South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL), “the public body shall reserve at every official meeting a period for public comment.” Before proceeding to matters of new business as outlined in the meeting agenda, the council will hear matters but take no action on any non-agenda items. Weller offered the floor to the citizen body.

Joseph Effling addressed the council, wanting to know why the city, over the course of the past three years, failed to properly paint crosswalks between the elementary school and the middle and high school campus. Effling, a Jackson County resident with a child enrolled in the Kadoka Area School (KAS) and a 2025-2026 KAS school board member, voiced his concerns for student safety. He told the council, “I understand it is the city’s responsibility” to properly paint the crosswalks for KAS students.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) made requests during 2024 and 2025 for crosswalks between the two campuses as well. Jon Beck, JCSO deputy, informed the council that the previous crosswalks and the current signage were not legal, preventing the JCSO from proper enforcement of school zone violations. Weller apologized for the delays. During the August meeting, Huffman indicated he would order the paint and during the September meeting, he stated the crosswalks would be painted on Sept. 10.

Next, Robin Jones, a Poplar Street resident, addressed the council regarding the infrastructure project. Jones voiced her concerns over the amount of concrete removed from her driveway, the proposed pitch to divert water from her property and the cost to replace the concrete. Peyton Schroeder, project manager for Schmucker, Paul, Nohr, Helms & Associates (SPN&H), informed the council the peak and slope in her driveway must be increased to prevent flooding on her property. Upon completion of the project, on street parking will be available on both sides of Poplar Street.

In the first matter of new business, the council reviewed and approved a special event license for an October wedding. Lastly, the council conducted the first reading of the 2026 budget ordinance and moved to conduct the second reading at the next council meeting.

The council proceeded to departmental reports, beginning with code enforcement. LaTasha Buchholz, finance officer, reported a conversation with Carl Brown regarding parking and storage of towed automobiles on his property as granted with his license for a “junkyard.” Grillo, a property owner near Brown’s property, stated he had “no problems” with the vehicle storage within the property lines. He reported that the automobiles are not being parked within the confines of the property and obstructing Oak Street.

Next, the council received a report for water and sewer from Peyton Schroeder; field representative for Schmucker, Paul, Nohr, Helms & Associates. He provided an update for the Poplar Street infrastructure project. He reported that Menning completed installation of all water and sewer lines along with a new stormwater drain system. Rexwinkle Concrete, Inc., a Rapid City subcontractor, began pouring concrete on Sept. 8 and estimates the concrete work to “take about a month to complete.” Then, Schroeder noted, the asphalt paving will commence on Poplar Street.

Beck provided the public safety report to the council reporting a decrease in calls for service in the city limits. Weller asked Beck to investigate code enforcement violations for three unlicensed vehicles on an individual property.

Patrick Solon, streets superintendent, provided his report to the council. He asked, “if they were clear on where the crosswalks will go.” Huffman indicated he knew where to paint them. Schroeder told the council that there may be gravel left over after completion of the project and would be available for purchase by the city.

Grillo provided the report for solid waste, noting that the only matter of concern is staffing the transfer station and landfill when the current employee takes leave. An advertisement for a part-time employee has been placed in the Pioneer Review and The Profit.

Hildebrand requested the council allow the sale of on-sale alcohol by the city bar on Sundays during the football season as the current ordinance only allows on- and off-sale malt beverages, beer or wine. The council opted for a special event license for the city to serve alcohol on Sundays during football season ending in February.

Holley provided a report for auditorium and parks. She told the council that work will begin for installation of basketball goals and pickleball court fence at the end of this month or the beginning of October. She delayed obtaining a quotation for fencing around the court and asked if a fence would be in this year’s budget or next. After some discussion, it was determined she should obtain a quotation to install the fence this year.

Weller gave the mayor’s report, noting the South Dakota Municipal League will have a conference in October and extended the invitation to those interested in attending the event. The council adjourned the meeting without an executive session for personnel and legal matters. The next council meting is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the KCFO. The public is invited and encourage to attend the meetings.