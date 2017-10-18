Dig Pink Week celebrated in Philip

The Philip High School branch of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) sponsored the annual Dig Pink Week events, Oct. 8-13.

The week’s-worth of events started off with a free, five kilometer Pink Color Run. No medals were given, partipants and spectators came to have fun and support research to end breast cancer.

Wednesday was the region cross country meet hosted by Philip at the Lake Waggoner Golf Course. Golf carts were decorated in pink, there was Dig Pink signage, cardboard pink ribbons, pink clothing, available merchandise and other indicators recognized the cause.

Thursday was the much-acclaimed Dig Pink volleyball game, this year hosting Lyman. Prizes went to the best pink-dressed male and female fans. A volleyball serving competition was held. A raffle winner was presented a pink volleyball autographed by the Lady Scotties varsity players. Italian sodas, a pink bake sale, and other were available.

Specifically, Thursday evening, all cancer survivors were offered free admission to the volleyball match. Those willing were recognized and honored, and each given a free memento.

Public recognition of a cancer survivor, though now deceased, was held. Arguably one of the top Scotties fans, Marcia West was almost always seen in a specific spot in the bleachers during home competitions, school events and activities. Her spot has been permanently decorated and dedicated to her.

Friday’s home football game saw the Scotties defeat Timber Lake. Dig Pink activities imitated the volleyball evening’s activities, including a raffle for a football autographed by the varsity football players.

The FCCLA’s goal was to raise over $1,000 over the week for research to end breast cancer.