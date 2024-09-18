Doctor Douglas O’Dea inducted into the Philip High School Hall of Fame

Doctor Douglas O’Dea was inducted into the Philip High School Hall of Fame on Monday, September 16 during homecoming coronation ceremonies. Dr. O’Dea is a 1973 graduate of Philip High School. He then joined the military and became a Naval Corpsman. He was assigned to the United States Marine Corp with third combat engineers in Okinawa, Japan before his honorable discharge in 1977.

Dr. O’Dea graduated Magna Cum Laude from Memphis State University with a B.A. in science and earned his medical degree in 1985 from the University of Tennessee where he completed his residency. Following graduation from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences Medical School, Dr. O’Dea did an internship at Methodist Hospitals of Memphis, second year residency in Anesthesiology at University of Alabama, and an internal medicine residence at Methodist Hospitals of Memphis.

Dr. O’Dea is the founder and senior physician of North Internal Medicine in Bartlett, TN. He practices in clinic and hospital settings. Through the years he has served on the board of speakers for various pharmaceutical companies and has participated in multiple phase III and IV medical drug research studies.

In August, Dr. O’Dea was nominated and received the Best Primary Physician in Memphis, Tennessee and his practice was nominated for Best Primary Care Office. He was also Physician of the Month at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett in 2010.

More information about the PHS Alumni can be found at https://www.philip.k12.sd.us under “District Information.” A list of graduates can be found on that page along with updated information about graduates. If you would like to nominate someone for the Hall of Fame, the form can be found on that page also or you can email Gavin Brucklacher at gavin.brucklacher@gmail.com.