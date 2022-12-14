Eisenbraun’s 4E Foods off and running

With just about a month under their belt, Heather and Kalvin Eisenbraun are in the grocery store business, under the new ownership name of 4E Foods. They have taken over for Ronnie and Dawn Coyle, a longstanding Philip business family. The perfect situation was presented November 14th, for both the Coyles and Eisenbrauns. The Coyles were wanting to retire and a younger local family has taken over. The Eisenbrauns were busy moving product into the store this past Thursday morning and employees were setting the product on the shelves. “We still are having issues with product shipping,” said Heather Eisenbraun. We are like many in the retail business that are doing everything we can to get the product on the shelf that customers want and demand from us.”

The Eisenbrauns are continuing with the Super Valu grocery store chain of products, and welcomed all the help that has been given. “We are so grateful for Dawn and Ronnie Coyle and the entire staff at the store who have been patient with us through this transition period,” said Heather.

The new owners are expanding their Deli department, to include homemade soups and other products. Kalvin Eisenbraun is cutting the meat for the showcase and is still learning the trade. “We have both been learning from the former owners,” said Kalvin, "and meat cutting is one of my top priorities. Like other products, some individual cuts of meat are slow to arrive on the truck. “We are having a time receiving a few products for the meat case,” said Kalvin, “but, we do have quite a selection and will continue to offer the freshest beef and other protein products available.”

The new owners of 4E Foods will keep the same weekly store hours as in the past and look forward to being a part of the Philip area business community.