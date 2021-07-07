A few new items on the agenda for Scotty Philip Days Aug. 13-15

The Philip Chamber of Commerce celebration committee has added a few new items to the original schedule of events. The events of the Chamber of Commerce will blend with the Haakon/Jackson 4-H Achievement Days events which is being held the same weekend.

Johnathan May, a comedian and magician, will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts building of the Phlip School on Friday, August 13. For approximately an hour before the show, Johnathan May will be around town and at the inflatable games making balloon animals and visiting with area kids and young at heart. At 6:30 p.m. be ready for some family friendly entertainment at the Philip School.

The Inflatable Games will once again start Friday’s activities. A downtown dance with local live entertainment by the Bad River Band will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Events scheduled for Saturday morning include, a 5K run, parade, inflatable games, and water games on the street in front of the firehall. The afternoon events include a corn hole tournament on Center Avenue, Battle of the Sexes Chicken Dropping, and beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Lake Waggoner will be the Fire Department’s Demolition Derby. The celebration committee is working on more items for Saturday’s schedule and will be announcing them in coming weeks as they materialize.

The Spud Gittings Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sunday.

A complete listing of events for the Haakon/Jackson 4-H Achievement Days and Scotty Philip Days will be published in coming weeks.