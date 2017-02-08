Fifty years of Scotchman ironworkers, Part 3 of 3

Part 3 – A Small Town Difference

Today, Art’s son, Jerry Kroetch, is at the center Scotchman, carrying on a tradition of proudly producing American-made machines in our nation's heartland.

"We are proud to say that our world-famous ironworkers are still made in small town Philip, South Dakota, USA," says Kroetch. "Our company was founded on the principle of providing well-built machinery to help manufacturers find efficient solutions for their shop needs. Nothing has changed. We focus on manufacturing quality machines that can be passed down from generation to generation."

"Being headquartered in a small town does has its pros and cons, but the biggest benefit is our employees. Most of them are local people. The community means as much to them as the factory does."

The town is not only small, it's also uniquely rural. Kroetch says Philip residents drive 85 miles in any direction to find their first stoplight. Like most small towns, the residents know everybody within miles of the city limits, offering a degree of camaraderie that large cities don't experience.

"Most of us grew up together," Kroetch explains of Scotchman's employees. "They take a tremendous amount of pride in what they do and in doing it well. It is that small-town family aspect that makes Scotchman thrive on a day-to-day basis."

From the beginning, Scotchman’s business plan was based on manufacturing quality products and providing excellent customer support.

“That could not have been achieved without the support and dedication of our excellent team,” Kroetch went on to say. “Every person here plays an important role in the development of our company. Our employees continue to go above and beyond every day to ensure our products meet quality standards and to provide unparalleled support to our customers. We remain indebted to the contributions of our employees. Good employees are the foundation of great companies.”

In addition to Scotchman’s workforce, the partnerships and relationships built and maintained by the company’s global network of distributors are second to none. Scotchman’s territory representatives and distributors represent the company to the world. They strive to offer the same level of expertise and support on which Scotchman has built its reputation.

A Year to Remember

2017 is more than just our ironworker’s golden anniversary or 50th birthday, it also marks ten years since Scotchman’s founder passed away. He was a visionary and an incredible man, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. The remarkable success of Scotchman Industries enjoys today must be largely attributed to the aggressiveness, determination, and hard work of Art Kroetch and his ability to instill these qualities in his employees. The 5014-CM that proudly stands in the Philip lobby, is just one reminder of the man who paved the way for Scotchman.

It’s been 50 years since Scotchman debuted its hydraulic-powered ironworker and they are honored to have served the manufacturing industry in America and abroad over the last half century. Although 50 years have passed since Arthur A. Kroetch founded the company, Scotchman has remained committed to their building high-quality dependable products and believing in the strength of American manufacturing.

September 27, 2017, Scotchman Industries invites the community to an Open House Celebration of 50 years of manufacturing the American Hydraulic Ironworker. They look forward to showing you the factory in action, live demos of their machines and sharing refreshments with you.