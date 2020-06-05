Find mom the perfect (local) gift for Mother’s Day

Listen up fellas! With school closed, this week is normally when our children would bring home handmade Mother’s Day gifts (which also serves as a convenient reminder of the upcoming day). Whoever is doing the gifting, we’ve got you covered with a well-rounded list of local gift ideas from everywhere mothers truly love to shop!

Dakota Country Pharmacy

Fix mom up with a spa day. Nail polish, nail tools, moisturizing lotions, nail polish remover, Q-Tips® and cottonballs will make the perfect spa day basket. Browse their selection of wine and add a bottle to the basket if that fits her style.

Natural bath and body products (even bath bombs) from The Little Flower Soap Co. are perfect for any mom.

Grab a card from their extensive selection to hand write your favorite things about mom.

Ernie’s Building Center

The greenhouse is open and there are hanging baskets with plenty of flower varieties, vegetables, perennials, roses and vines. Pricing is available on their Facebook page.

Buy a giftcard she can use to purchase all the tools she’ll need to tackle that to-do list (let’s be honest, all the tools YOU will need to finish her to-do list, because it’s Mother’s Day and we all know she just wants to relax).

Jones’ Saddlery,

Bottle & Vet

This year has been a particularly tough one on not only our students but moms (and dads, but don’t fret, your time is coming) as well, with adding part-time teacher to their list of titles. Buy mom a bottle of wine, build her a custom six-pack or browse their selection of Montana Silver jewelry.

ginnys

The Myra handbags are highly sought after items and come in many different styles and colors. Text her best friend a photo and use their decision to snag her a bag or grab her a gift card if you’re unsure of the style she’d like and let her choose her own!

Baskets will be put together with bath salts, candles and chocolate to make Mother’s Day shopping simple.

All of ginnys t-shirts and sweatshirts are crazy soft, lightweight and run true-to-size.

ginnys also offers quite the selection of South Dakota wine made by Prairie Berry®. A favorite is Calamity Jane, it’s not too sweet and isn’t dry.

Philip Hardware

Flower baskets are in and the greenhouse is open. There are many flower varities to choose from as well as vegetable and fruit plants for your garden. Purchase everything you need to start or keep that garden in tip top shape, such as potting soil, garden soil, fertilizer, flower beds/pots and so much more.

Update an appliance on mom’s wishlist. Talk to Colt or Erin about GE® brand appliances as well as Speed Queen® for your washer and dryer.

Ignite Wellness Studio

Treat mom to a thirty minute massage in the zero gravity massage chairs. There are plenty of massage choices (try the stretching massage!), sure to give her the kind of relaxation she needs.

Ignite has plenty of nutritious foods and drinks to keep you full and fit. Smart Snacks® are the best way to indulge her sweet tooth without wrecking her sugar intake. Celsius® energy drinks deliver the best nutrients without all the garbage that traditional energy drinks carry.

You can’t go wrong with a giftcard. That way mom can treat herself to the wide selection of shakes available at the juice bar to help her stay on top of her nutrition game.