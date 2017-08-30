Food pantry must be restocked

The Country Cupboard food pantry, which will resume its winter hours starting Sept. 6, is in dire need of food items to restock its shelves and freezers.

“We thank everyone for their donations. Without them, the Country Cupboard food pantry would not work,” said board member Mike West.

Pantry items are free to the public on a pounds per person basis. The pantry is open for individual and family collections every Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is also open every third Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The pantry is located on Glenn St., next to the Power House in Wall.

Though the pantry is in Wall, its coverage area extends far out into other communities. Zip code areas include 57552 (Midland), 57553 (Milesville), 57567 (Philip), 57775 (Cottonwood and Quinn), 57790 (Wall and Creighton), and 57791 (Wasta and Elm Springs).

The food pantry’s board of directors has evolved to include President Carol Hoffman, Vice President Joe Gittings, Treasurer Lillian Helms, Secretary Jeanine Sykora and regular board members Mike West, Carol Hodge and a few others. The steering committee consists of all area clergy.

Last year, approximately 50 families were served, some coming in only a few times and others using the pantry on a regular basis.

Communities are starting their backpack programs for this year in early September. Strict anonymity is adhered to. For the Haakon School District, call Pat Westerberg or Pam DeJong. For the Wall School District, call Kelli Sundall.

Most local churches accept donations of food and have drop-off boxes, as do the grocery stores in Wall and Philip. Drop-off donations can also be made at the pantry during its open hours. Donated money is used to leverage extreme savings on distributable food products.

The board of directors meet the second Tuesday each month, with two meetings per year held in Philip. To contact the pantry, call 279-1045, please leave a message.