Freins donate to Philip Beef to School Program

The most recent beef donation to the Philip School came from Lloyd and Marianne Frein’s ranch. The couple graciously sought out to donate the beef to feed the local school kids and loved the opportunity to serve them while barbecuing. Marianne was so helpful in the kitchen and serving wherever she was needed. The Philip School and Beef to School committee appreciates all the families and ranches who continue to donate beef and the students love when it is grilling day. We are still looking for three donated beefs for next year, 2026-2027.