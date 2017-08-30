Get ready for Homecoming

The Philip Scotties’ Homecoming begins Tuesday, Sept. 5, and activities are planned for the week.

This year’s theme throughout the week and for the Homecoming parade is “TV Shows,” in which costumes, songs, quotes and off-takes may be used.

Tuesday, Scotties are encouraged attire for students, faculty and visitors is “costume day,” which is simply to wear your favorite costume. That afternoon, the Scotties cross country team will compete in Wall, starting at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, starting at 5:30, the Lady Scotties volleyball team hosts the Jones County Lady Coyotes.

The week’s school activities continue Wednesday with the encouraged school spirit attire being “teacher/staff day.” Individuals should dress like one of the instructors or staff members. Wednesday evening at 6:10, there is a pep band concert and coronation.

A significant change this year is the coronation ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. After the queen and king are announced, then the traditional burning of the Philip High School’s “P” will be held.

Candidates for Homecoming queen are Kendal Hook, Mikayla Addison and Bobbi Antonsen. The king candidates are Trew DeJong, Lane Kroetch and Dawson Reedy. Voted in by their classmates, junior attendants are Tessa Menzel and Wade Kroetch. Sophomore attendants are Joey Carley and Victor Dennis. Freshman attendants are Dilyn Terkildsen and Reece Heltzel. This year’s crownbearers are first graders Genevieve Hajny and Shay Weber.

Sept. 7, the suggested attire is “throwback Thursday,” where individuals are encouraged to wear a style from a previous decade such as the 1960s or 1990s. Thursday afternoon, starting at 1:00 p.m., the Philip cross country team competes in Belle Fourche. That evening, the Lady Scotties travel to Ft. Pierre to challenge the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes, with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m.

Homecoming activities continue Friday. Friday’s suggested dress code is the traditional Scotties’ colors of orange and black to show Scottie spirit. The pep band will hold a rally concert in the fine arts building, starting at 12:30 p.m.

The parade route will be from Philip Motor, east to S. Center Ave., north to Pine St., then west to the American Legion Hall. Lineup will be west of Philip Motor a half hour before the 2:00 p.m. start. The public is encouraged to have entries in the parade. To make an entry, call Pam DeJong at 859-2680 or email her at pamela.dejong@k12.sd.us

The annual punt, pass and kick contest for youth is Friday afternoon.

A tailgating meal fundraiser will take place at Fire Hall Park, starting at noon, Friday. National Mutual Benefit’s local chapter will head up the event, with assistance from the Philip FFA and the Philip wrestling team. Proceeds go to Hunter Peterson, a Philip High School student who is recovering from injuries sustained in a recent accident.

The football game, starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday, is versus the Rapid City Christian Comets.

Saturday, Sept. 9, the Philip Lady Scotties will host their annual invitational volleyball tournament, starting at 9:00 a.m.