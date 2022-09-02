Haakon County commissioners accept two resignations

The Haakon County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday, February 1. The first item of business was the notification by Auditor Carla Smith that Kristin Martin, community health nurse secretary has resigned from her position. She will be available to help train her replacement.

Amanda Frink, director of equalization, reported that they are preparing to print assessment notices. She has been working with a software representative to fix some classification discrepancies in the system before the notices are mailed. Frink also explained that she is contemplating getting another tablet so that she and her deputy could both be inputting data at the same time. She has the money in her budget to make this purchase if she decides that this would be beneficial.

Sheriff Fred Koester reported that Haakon County still has two prisoners that are undergoing evaluations. There are several trials coming up in the next couple of months. His department has been patrolling the Grindstone area but at this point there has not been any more trouble with people damaging road signs. The deputy’s application is into the state for training, but it has not been scheduled.

The extension service has received a $10,000 grant for repairs on the 4-H pole building.

Auditor Carla Smith gave her monthly report. The 2022 Budget has been approved by the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Lowe Roofing has stated that they will be in Philip to fix the courthouse roof in May.

A letter has been constructed to be sent to the governor and legislature regarding the new CDL regulations. The wording of the letter was approved by the commissioners.

Some fund transfers and budgeted payments were approved, including annual payments to the Haakon Co. Conservation District, Haakon Co. Fair Board, Missouri Shores (Domestic Abuse Disbursement), and Road Money to the Philip and Midland municipalities.

Val Williams, Haakon Co. Highway Department, met with the commissioners. Williams requested that it be approved for her to advertise for gravel hauling bids. This was approved. Williams reported that several roads have been graveled and there are still several roads to be graveled. One of the county’s trucks is broken down currently and she is checking into the cost of repairing the truck. Holloway Construction is waiting on approval to fix the Couch bridge. Williams will check with him for some specifications on the construction of the bridge before the project is approved. Haakon County Highway Department has been approved for 35% reimbursement on three new trucks. The new employees at the highway department are in the process of getting their CDLs. They have passed the written portion of the test but need to finish the driving portion of the testing. No applications have been received for the highway superintendent position. At the conclusion of William’s report, Commissioner Tom Radway called for an executive session with Williams, Auditor Smith, and Deputy Auditor Pinney present.

After the executive session, some discussion was held concerning a building to store equipment in the Milesville area and a piece of equipment that is not working properly. Williams also reported that there is legislation that would make highway departments responsible for damage to vehicles if there is something on the roadway that damages the vehicle.

The last item of business was the acceptance of Otis Funk’s resignation from the Haakon County Highway Department.

The meeting can be watched on the Ravellette Publications, Inc. Facebook page and the auditor’s proceedings can be found on the public notices page of this week’s Pioneer Review.