Haakon School Board earns honor for effort to enhance school board knowledge

Members of the Haakon School Board used the 2019-20 school year to enhance their knowledge of school board work and earned recognition for their dedication.

The Haakon School Board earned a Silver Level award for their participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s board recognition program: ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and honors the work of school boards who strived to enhance their knowledge base of board work.

By participating in ASBSD activities, training opportunities and demonstrating leadership at the local, state and national level, school boards accumulated points throughout the previous school year. To earn the Silver Level award, the Haakon School Board accumulated 350 or more ALL points.

“We’re pleased to be able to recognize the Haakon School Board for their efforts going above and beyond to enhance their knowledge of school board work,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.

The Haakon School Board received their ALL plaque this fall.

In the fourth year of the program, 66 public school boards in South Dakota earned an ALL award, which is the most in the history of the program.

“The Haakon School Board put great effort towards learning more about their role as school board members and in turn that will benefit the district’s students, staff and community members,” Pogany said.

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve.