Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital Recognized with Performance Leadership Award

As part of National Rural Health Day, Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital announced it has earned a 2025 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Perspective. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards program recognizes top quartile performance (i.e., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes, and/or Patient Perspective.

“We work hard to provide the best care to our patients and greatly appreciate this award”, said Hospital CEO, Maureen Cadwell. “I know that this recognition is not bestowed on every facility, and I believe that our staff truly deserve the recognition.”

The Performance Leadership Awards program is based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, a comprehensive and objective framework for assessing how rural hospitals are performing. INDEX benchmarks are relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure performance across multiple areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“The areas of quality, outcomes, and patient perspective are cornerstones of healthcare delivery across rural America, and this year’s Performance Leadership Award recipients are establishing a standard of excellence for their rural peers to follow,” said Michael Topchik, Executive Director, Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to shine a spotlight on such strong performance and honor the achievement of these hospitals on National Rural Health Day.”

For more details about the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, contact Billy Balfour at wbalfour@chartis.com.

Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital is an 18-bed critical access hospital, providing emergency care 24 hours a day.