Holidays on Parade Christmas concert

The annual Philip Junior High Christmas concert was presented Nov. 28, in the Philip High School fine arts building. Under the direction of Barb Bowen, the sixth through eighth grade band opened, and later closed, the Holidays on Parade evening. Their first set included “Christmas Feast,” “The Name’s Claus ... Santa Claus,” and “We Three Kings.” The seventh and eighth grade choir then took over the show, performing “Christmas in the Tropics,” “Carols, Bells and Boughs of Holly,” “Santa Claus is coming to Town,” the Swahili “Chapua Kali Desemba” and concluding with “Light of Lights.” Accompanying themselves with ukuleles, the choir led the audience in a sing-along to “Jingle Bells” and “White Christmas.” The finale was the band performing “Jingle Jive,” “Holidays on Parade” and “Christmas Spirit.”