Homecoming Week Sept. 17-22

The Haakon School District’s Homecoming Week is Monday through Saturday, Sept. 17-22.

This year’s theme throughout the week and for the Homecoming parade is “Video Games,” in which costumes, songs, quotes and off-takes may be used.

The public is encouraged to enter parade floats in the Scottie Homecoming Parade. Parade lineup is west of Philip Motor a half hour before the 2:00 p.m. Homecoming parade, Friday, Sept. 21. To enter a float in the parade, call Pamela DeJong at 859-2680 or email her at pamela.dejong@k12.sd .us.

Changing back this year to Monday evening, the coronation ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Sept. 17. After the queen and king are announced, then the traditional burning of the Philip High School’s “P” will be held.

The 2018 Homecoming was originally set for the first full week of school, but later changed to Sept. 17-22. Because of the early date, the Homecoming royalty candidates were chosen at the end of school last year. Philip High School student Pedro Dennis was chosen as one of the king candidates. With his tragic passing over the summer, the students have decided to stay with just two king candidates.

The candidates for Homecoming queen are Jewel Jones, Morgan Cantrell and Kaitlyn Fosheim. The king candidates are Hunter Peterson and Wade Kroetch. Voted in by their classmates, junior attendants are Autumn Parsons and Huaquin Lauredo. Sophomore attendants are Arly Spry and Keldon Fitzgerald. Freshman attendants are Copper Lurz and McCoy Peterson. This year’s crown bearers – selected from the first grade – have not yet been determined.

Monday’s encouraged attire for students, faculty and visitors is “pajama day,” which is simply to wear your favorite full set of pajamas or a funny set of pajamas.

Monday, Sept. 17, sports includes a junior high volleyball meet with the Philip Lady Scotties hosting the Kadoka Area Kougars, starting at 4:00 p.m.

At the same time, the Philip junior high football team will host the Kougars on the football field.

At 6:10 p.m., the pep band will present a short concert in the Fine

Arts Building, then coronation begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s encouraged attire is “Twin Day.”

Wednesday’s encouraged attire is “Class Colors,” where seniors and kindergarteners wear red, juniors and first graders wear blue, sophomores and second graders wear white, freshmen and third graders wear yellow, eighth and fourth graders wear purple, seventh and fifth graders wear pink, and sixth graders and staff wear green.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, the Philip Scotties cross country team hosts the Western Great Plains Conference Cross Country Meet at the Lake Waggoner Golf Course, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday’s encouraged attire is “Hawaiian Day.”

On Thursday, Sept. 20, the Lady Scotties will travel to Buffalo to fare the harding Co. Ranchers, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Though the Haakon School District usually follows a four-day school week, because of Homecoming, school is officially in session Friday, Sept. 21.

Friday’s encouraged attire is the school colors – orange and black.

Friday will also include the Scotties cross country team traveling to Rapid City to compete in a meet there, starting at 9:00 a.m.

At 12:30 in the Fine Arts Building, the pep band will perform. Then the students are dismissed for the parade line-up.

The local-only punt, pass and kick is Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the football field. Boys’ and girls’ age divisions are first through sixth grade. Kids need a registration sheet with a parent-signed permission form handed in that day.

The Homecoming football game is Philip hosting the Lyman Raiders, starting at 6:00 p.m. Senior football player’s parent recognition on the football field is at 5:45.

Homecoming Week continues into Saturday, Sept. 22, with the Philip junior high and junior varsity football players traveling to Sully Buttes to challenge the Chargers, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Sept. 22, the Lady Scotties compete in the Belle Fourche Volleyball Tournament, starting at 9:00 a.m.

