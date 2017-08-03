Ignite Wellness Center grand opening

The Ignite Wellness Center, Philip, showed off its recent building expansion and upgrade. March 3 was its official grand opening.

The day was filled with special classes and other “pop-up” activities. These included two classes geared for kids.

Pop-ups are singular or short-term classes held Sundays that are not scheduled until just a day or two before. “These have been very popular,” said business owner Trisha Burns.

Guests who are not yet customers looked over the new rooms and offerings of the center. These include a stationary bicycling room, weight room, multiple saunas, wave-resistant pool and a juice bar. New offerings are PiYo, yoga, strength training, core and more, partner fitness, water aerobics, and trampoline fitness. “It’s fun! Gone over well,” said Burns.

The center is open seven days a week. Mondays through Thursdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fridays 5:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturdays 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sundays 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People can see out of the windows, but not in, so working out individually or in a class can be done in relative privacy.

“Our big plans are continuing to serve our friends in our community so we can all be healthy and happy,” said Burns. “We are constantly adding items to our juice bar menu. Our one-year celebration will be bigger than this, I bet. The community has been very supportive of us and our staff. We want to include them in our celebration.”