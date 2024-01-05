Kadoka Area High School FFA members shine in FFA Career Development Events

FFA members are preparing for agriculture careers, learning the role agriculture plays in feeding and clothing the world, and looking for opportunities to grow the industry. FFA’s Career Development Events are built around ag industry careers, expose members to many of the opportunities and needs in the agriculture sector, and enable them to develop and refine their abilities to critically evaluate, effectively communicate and ultimately, succeed in future careers.

One of the hallmarks of agricultural education and the FFA is the opportunity to showcase skills learned in classrooms and spotlighted through competitive events. It is a source of pride and students look forward to the state-level events each year to determine who will represent South Dakota at the national level in the fall. This year 2,100 South Dakota FFA members competed in 15 Career Development Events at the State FFA Convention.

Natural Resources

Awards are sponsored by SD Grassland Coalition. The travel scholarship is sponsored by Jeff Vandn=erWilt, John Lentz and the SD Grassland Coalition.

1st Place Team: Brookings - Advisors Josh Johnson and Michelle Dykstra. Team members: Shane Harming, Blake Herrig, Andrew Dammen and Joseph Fitzpatrick.

2nd: Clark

3rd: Kadoka

Top Individuals:

Lilija Coleman, Rapid City Stevens

Dawson Dorr, Montrose

Joseph Fitzpatrick, Brookings

Range Plant ID

Sponsored by the SDSU Range Science Club

1st Place Team: Kadoka - Advisors Kaycee Jones and Kade Bonenberger. Team members: Shaylee Porch, Breezy Amiotte, Kole Hermann and Makaylan Bonenberger.

Top Individuals:

Adrik Schoon, Jones County

Kole Hermann, Kadoka

Makaylan Bonenberger, Kadoka