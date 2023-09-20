Home / Pioneer Review / Koester resigns as Haakon County Sheriff

Koester resigns as Haakon County Sheriff

Wed, 09/20/2023 - 2:08pm admin

During the regular monthly meeting of the Haakon County Commissioners on Thursday, September 14, 2023, Sheriff Fred Koester resigned as Haakon County Sheriff. According to the auditor’s unapproved minutes of the meeting, Koester had given the sheriff’s report early in the meeting. Following five other department reports the commissioners went into executive session with States Attorney Tom Maher and Sheriff Fred Koester. After exiting the executive session, Koester presented a letter of resignation effective October 1, 2023. Ryon Berry made a motion to accept Koester's resignation, seconded by Steve Daly, and motion carried
According to chairman Lincoln Smith, the commissioners will be attempting to appoint another officer to the sheriff’s department with a possible mid-term election.
Read the complete minutes of the Haakon County Commissioner's meeting on the legal pages of this issue of the Pioneer Review.

