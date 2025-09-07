Kroetch Addition lots for sale

The long awaited housing development on the northern edge of Philip is nearing completion and one lot has sold at the price of $30,000.

Back in 2022, Jerry and Karen Kroetch graciously donated this land to the City of Philip for the sole purpose of expanding residential housing opportunities in the community.

The city accepted this generous donation and is making it a reality for the future of the community. The property was replatted as Kroetch Addition and includes 16 residential housing lots. “This project is just the opportunity the city has been waiting for,” said Mayor Marion Matt. “We have been land locked for a long time and now these are available for us to grow."

There are currently 15 available lots for sale at $30,000 each. The lots range from 0.3 to 1.13 acres in size with easements for utilities and drainage on some of the lots. Each lot is served with city water and sewer infrastructure to the back of the curb and will have paved street access. West Central Electric services are also within close range. The city will also be maintaining ownership of the southeast corner lot for the sewer lift station and drainage.

The lots will be ready to build on by late summer or early fall. “The curb and gutter has been installed,” said Mayor Matt. “The pavement is scheduled to be set in during the middle of August.” Various types of residential structures are allowed (single family homes, twin homes, custom homes, modular homes). Construction must be approved by the city and comply with the 2021 building codes and Chapter 11 of the city ordinances. The building setbacks from the property lines include the following: front yard of 25 feet; side yard of 5 feet; and rear yard of 25 feet (interior lot) or 20 feet (corner lot). Upon purchase of a lot, it must be occupied within 3 years with a residential structure. More information is available at www.philipsd.us or by contacting the city office at 605-859-2175.

"This was a unique project for the city and essential for the growth of our community’s housing opportunities,” said Philip City Administrator." "The city applied for and was awarded $400,000 in Housing Infrastructure Program Funding from the SD Housing Development Authority and $30,000 from West River Water Development District to help offset the project expenses. The remaining funding included local funds of committed second penny sales tax revenues and unassigned cash."

Individuals interested in purchasing a lot, should call the Community Development Director at 605-859-INFO (4636) or email community@philipsd.us.