Kroetch named Coach of the Year

The South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association announced the recipients of its coaches of the year awards during the organization’s July 2017 meeting.

Karol Patterson is the head coach at Wall High School. Wall is a Class B school in Area 4. Patterson won the title of 2017 South Dakota High School Area Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Ralph Kroetch is the head cross country and the assistant track and field coach at Philip High School. Philip is a Class B school in Area 4. Kroetch won the title of 2017 South Dakota High School Area Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year.

Last year, Kroetch was named Class B Area 4 Area Cross Country Coaches of the Year.

The SDCCTFCA divides the state into five areas, and compiles a list of all SDCCTFCA members at the end of each respective season. This list is sent out to all members with each coach submitting their vote.

Kroetch is the first to remind others that, though this is an honor bestowed on one coach each year, it typically takes multiple years of dedication by athletes, managers, parents and the support of the community to put their team into a position to achieve this kind of recognition.

“In 2016/2017, I had the honor of coaching with head track and field coach Thomas Parquet. Our Scotties’ girls’ and boys ‘ track and field teams earned team champion and team runner-up awards in region track for the second consecutive year. And, the Lady Scotties stood on the state cross country awards stand for the second consecutive year, earning fourth as a team.

“Being selected by the coaches of South Dakota makes this award a special one indeed,” said Kroetch. “Thank you to all involved in Scotties’ cross country and track and field. May God bless all.”