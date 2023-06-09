Kuchenbeckers are back in the business

Mike and Holly Kuchenbecker have purchased The Steakhouse from Don Carley. The new name will be KOOKS Steakhouse and Lounge. The official first day for the Kuchebeckers will be Tuesday, September 12th.

The couple were owners of Mike’s Steakhouse across the street from todays steakhouse, from 1986 to 1997. They sold the steakhouse to Ted Lesselyoung.

“We will be working this new place together,” said Mike Kuchenbecker. “I will be up in the front lounge area and Holly will be working in the back and kitchen area. We are still working on the menu, but we will try our best to give the customer a great experience dining and relaxing at KOOKS.”

I am elated and wish Mike and Holly the best of luck,” said Don Carley. It is going to be great that there will be a new ownership taking the steakhouse over that has some experience and local connection to the Philip area.”

Carley remembers his opening day as owner of the steakhouse. “I had been working and managing the steakhouse for about a year and a half,” said Carley, "and then I planned my first day to open as the new owner. It was a Tuesday in September and during Philip Livestock Auction’s fall calf run and that meant many people would be in town for the livestock sale that day. It was just plain bad luck as it was the day called 9 11! (September 11, 2001) Everybody had a bad day, but I was glad I lived in South Dakota,” noted Carley. “We had many good Tuesdays in this establishment after everything settled down.”

“We are very happy that the Kuchenbeckers have purchased the Steakhouse and are restarting the food service,” said Doreen Vetter, Philip Area Community Development Director. “The Steakhouse has been more than just a great place to grab some food, it’s been a place to meet friends and enjoy the evening. Families from quite a distance will travel to Philip for an evening meal and dining out,” said Vetter, “and it will be great for our community to recapture that.”

“Everyone is busy and we want to emphasize we will have an excellent ’to go” menu as well,” said Holly Kuchenbecker. “We want you to come in and dine with us, but if you are a busy family, don’t forget you can order it to go.”

“We are excited to have Mike and Holly Kuchenbecker back in our community and now as new business owners,” said Tricia Burns, Philip Chamber of Commerce President. "The sale of The Steakhouse and providing evening meals again, should make a big impact on our community and we are thankful they took on the challenge. As veterans of the business, we can expect nothing but great things to happen with this transaction,” noted Burns. “This will enhance all the services and business we have in Philip.”

The KOOKS Steakhouse and Lounge will be open Tuesday through Saturday, the lounge will be open from 12:00 noon til closing and dining will be available from 5:00 pm. til 10:00 p.m.They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.