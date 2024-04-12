Lake Waggoner Golf Course 2024 Season in Review and Equipment Fundraiser

The summer season at Lake Waggoner Golf Course was one for the record books with thousands of rounds played, a host of tournaments, multiple leagues, and several new events.

Starting with the annual meeting in March, a new sponsorship opportunity was enthusiastically supported by local businesses. LWGC auctioned the right to have an individual business name and logo on the pin flag to show support for the course and promote the business. All nine pin flags were auctioned with a total income of over $11,000 for LWGC, with ten percent going to the Philip Scotties Golf Team. Participating businesses were: Hole 1 – Ravellette Promotions, 2 – McQuirk Ditching, 3 – 4E Foods, 4 – Philip Livestock, 5 – First National Bank, 6 – O’Connell Construction, 7 – Dakota Country Pharmacy, 8 – Crew Agency, and 9 – Kooks Steakhouse.

Well and pump repairs were completed after several years of work, and with good rainfall levels and favorable weather, the course conditions were excellent this year. An invasive grass species that affected the greens in 2023 had been eradicated and the greens were aerated and sanded to achieve smooth, firm, well-drained surfaces in 2024. Members and guests repeatedly commented that the fairways and greens looked as good or better than they ever had. In other maintenance, hail damage was repaired, and LWGC installed video cameras to ensure that the course and members’ property were secure. One of the biggest needs at LWGC in recent years has been cart shed space for storage of personal golf carts. Thanks to a low-interest loan from West Central Electric Cooperative, the north card shed was expanded to accommodate over 20 additional carts.

The course saw numerous special events throughout the season, including two weddings of local couples, one or two sponsored tournaments almost every weekend throughout the summer, and a new “end of season” party for the entire community that featured games, prizes, and fun events provided by pin flag sponsors and other local businesses. The party was a huge success that will be repeated in future years as a family-friendly event. Men’s, women’s, and couple’s golf leagues were at capacity this year, with league play taking place three to four nights a week throughout the summer. And as always, LWGC was home to the Philip Scotties Golf Team. The Philip Scotties Cross Country team also hosts multiple meets annually at LWGC that draw hundreds of runners and fans to the community.

LWGC said farewell to longtime golf course maintenance supervisor Duke Westerberg, as he and his wife Pat moved this fall to be nearer to family. Course consultant Dick Novak from Rapid City advised the crew in maintenance efforts. The staff, including maintenance (Rick Coyle, Kit Graham, Lane Kuchenbecker, and Ronnie Coyle) and clubhouse (Amy Kroetch, Ashley Hellekson, and more), worked hard to keep the course in order and the customers happy.

The LWGC Board is beyond thrilled with the 2024 season results, and has set even higher goals for 2025. A fundraising drive is currently underway with every dollar being matched 2-for-1 by a generous donor up to $100,000. As of late November, the donation total was at more than $37,000 with the goal to reach $50,000 by December 15 and meet the match, for a total of $150,000 to go toward much-needed new equipment at the course. After the new equipment is purchased, LWGC can focus on other improvements such as cart paths and clubhouse updates.

Membership letters for 2025 will be mailed out early in the year, and the annual meeting will be held in the spring. Keep an eye on the LWGC Facebook page for news and updates. Please contact any board members with questions or suggestions: Jack Heinz, President; Jennifer Henrie, Jacob Jedlicka, Avery Johnson, Casey Sawvell, Casey Slovek, and Brittany Smith. The board would like to thank all who supported the course this year and enjoyed everything Lake Waggoner Golf Course has to offer.