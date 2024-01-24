Maag joins the Philip Health Services team

Jenna Maag joined the Philip Health Services team in January 2024 as a certified nurse practitioner. She began seeing patients at the Philip Clinic on January 15th and will eventually be working at the hospital ER and the Kadoka Clinic.

Jenna grew up on a dairy farm north of Watertown, SD. She attended one year of undergraduate school at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion; received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Lake Area Technical Institute, Watertown; RN-BSN at South Dakota State University, Brookings; and her MSN at Maryville University, St. Louis, MO.

Jenna credits her mother, Vicky, a registered nurse for 45 years, with giving her the desire to work in health care. Vicky’s compassion towards helping patients and her experience as an ICU charge nurse for 10 years, home health nurse for 30+ years, and owning and managing Country View Assisted Living Center, which specializes in dementia and Alzheimer’s care, made her want to help and serve others.

“I really enjoy working in primary care,” she commented. “I get the opportunity to meet a plethora of patients with different health concerns. I feel in this area I am continuously learning and gaining knowledge while building relationships with my patients in the community.

“I wanted to become a provider as I’ve always had the desire to serve the rural and underserved populations. When I learned that the small town of Philip had a critical access hospital, I felt that this would be a great opportunity for me to learn and grow as a provider while providing patient care.” Jenna started seeing patients in her second week at Philip Clinic and is very much enjoying getting to know the patient flow and staff. Her main goal is to help her patients live the highest quality of life possible. “I will go out of my way to meet the needs of the members of the community of Philip and the surrounding area,” she concluded.

Jenna is very close to and enjoys spending time with her family, which, in addition to her mom, includes her dad, Michael, brother Jeremy and his wife, Tracie, their children Kevin, Jayven, Bentley, Paisley and Mackenzie; brother Brad and wife Rachel and their children Ayla, Eden and Jayce. Eden is also her goddaughter.