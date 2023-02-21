Martin Celebrates 40 years with Scotchman Industries

Randy joined the company on Feb 14, 1983 running a hand mill. Through the years, he moved throughout the factory, running various pieces of machinery and helping with quality control. Approximately six years ago Randy took on Scotchman’s Lean manufacturing project – working to organize and streamline work centers within the factory.

Brad Heltzel, Shop Superintendent says “Randy is our “Go-To-Guy”. He has done just about every job in the factory and can run just about any machine we have. Over the years he’s had a hand in most improvements we have made in the factory. Randy is always working to help people improve their work areas, making their jobs easier and faster.

Currently, he is a big part of our import SUP saw line. If a customer needs a SUP saw voltage conversion or parts addition, Randy modifies the machine to meet the customer’s needs.

Most new employees spend a couple days with Randy training on their work center.

Randy’s knowledge of Scotchman’s products is second to none. He is really handy when it comes to our older models – many of us around here have never seen ironworkers and cold saws built in the 90’s and before. If a customer has an issue with an older model machine, it is nice to have Randy step in and figure out what needs to be done.

Today, Randy is also our snow removal guy. You will see him running the front-end loader, after a significant snowfall – during the week or on the weekend.

As I said, Randy is our Go-To-Guy. He can be given a project and with little direction, he takes it and gets it done.”

Jerry Kroetch, President, says “Randy is definitely a Jack-of-All-Trades. He is one of those guys that can think outside the box and do whatever needs to be done. We are very fortunate he chose to spend the last 40 years with us at Scotchman. We want to thank Randy for his years of service and hope he stays many, many more.”

Randy is the eleventh Scotchman employee to join the 40 years - Scotchman Club. AMAZING!!