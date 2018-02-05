Masons’ father/daughter dance

Friday, April 27, Mason Lodge #153 sponsored its second annual, father/daughter dance, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Philip High School fine arts building. “If you missed it last year you missed out. We had a great time young and older,” said Mason member Brad Heltzel. The event was for everyone, whether a Mason or not, and to all ages. Beverages and snacks were provided. The term “father” loosely included uncle, grandfather, brother or other family member. This year’s theme was Circus, with plenty of balloons, spongy clown noses for everyone, gold and red streamers, and a deejay who wouldn’t let you sit out too many dances, whether they are slow, fast, the Flying Dutchman or a line dance.