Meet the owners of Harvest Sandwich Co.

Harvest Sandwich Co., the new sandwich shop in Philip, located on the corner of Hwy 14 and 73, opened their doors for the first time on Saturday, May 1st. The faces behind the new business, Terry and Amanda Molnar, are eager to serve more fresh food to the Philip community and have already received great reviews upon opening.

Terry Molnar grew up in the Philip area, and later met and married Amanda in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2004. The couple then lived in several different states, accommodating Terry's military career. After recently retiring (Terry from the U.S. Department of Defense and Amanda from law enforcement) the Molnars decided to move to Milesville where they would live and work during their "quiet years."

Amanda lives with celiac disease and knows how difficult it can be to find safe, gluten-free food options. "Like many locals that we have come to know, and travelers that I'm sure are passing through, we saw that dining options in the area were very limited; and consistent, dependable gluten-free options were not available," says Amanda. Seeing that there was an opening by the Pit Stop, the Molnars took the opportunity to help "fill the gap".

The name "Harvest Sandwich Co." is derived from Amanda and Terry's passion for supporting the farming and ranching community. Amanda noted, "Terry's family has been farming the land here since the 1920's, and the harvest season is my favorite time of year, so I said, 'Harvest Sandwich Company' out loud, and it just felt right." From there, Terry and Amanda put in the work to come up with ideas for a sandwich shop that served more than just your everyday sandwich. "With a focus on friendly service, quality ingredients, and an atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the prairie, we hope to create a space that Philip can be proud of," says Amanda.

Harvest Sandwich Co. is truly a family owned and operated business. Amanda and Terry will solely be managing all aspects of Harvest Sandwich Co., until their son, Travis Hunter, and his family make the move to Philip from Cheyenne, Wyoming. "Travis will take over for Terry in the shop so he can devote more time to building our homestead," said Amanda. Their daughter, Janie Hunter, has also been working hard at the shop when she is not at her full-time job.

Several other family members have assisted in getting Harvest Sandwich Co. up and running; "Dixon Deuchar put up our new light fixtures, Jason Harry helped hang murals in the lobby, Terry's mom (Joan Bessette) has donated a bunch of elbow grease to get this place looking pretty again," said Amanda. "We will also have some of our younger cousins working in the shop with us; Dacoda, Xander, and Callie Harry will be starting with us after track season."

Amanda and Terry have exciting plans for Harvest Sandwich Co., offering several fresh and delicious menu options. "Harvest will offer a thoughtfully crafted breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu of biscuits and sausage gravy, fresh-made sandwiches, hearty salads, house-made soups, chili, and fresh brewed iced tea," noted Amanda. Harvest Sandwich Co. will also "take care of your sweet tooth" with ice cream or locally baked (regular and gluten-free) cinnamon rolls and cookies.