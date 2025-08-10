Members of Golden West Cooperative attend annual meeting, elect directors

Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative’s 73rd annual meeting was held at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Community Center in Wall. Members in attendance heard updates about the cooperative and voted to elect candidates for the Board of Directors.

Board of Directors

president talks about

expanding services

President Randy Koerner led members in the Pledge of Allegiance before introducing the Board of Directors. He welcomed guests in attendance and spoke on how the cooperative helps empower rural areas by connecting members with fiber-optic technology.

“Golden West knows that connectivity plays an important role in a community’s success, from serving local businesses and strengthening vital institutions to enabling remote work or education and more,” Koerner said. “Golden West wants to help these towns grow, so it supports area projects, economic development, scholarships, and many other initiatives.”

Empowering communities

Golden West General Manager and CEO Nick Rogness shared information about the cooperative’s continued investment in infrastructure, innovative services, and communities.

“Across the South Dakota heartland, where tight-knit communities define the way of life, Golden West works to help families live fully in the places they call home,” Rogness said. “The cooperative will continue to invest, innovate, and create connections – one mile of fiber, one connection, one story at a time.”

Five directors elected

Five of Golden West’s 15 board seats were up for election this year. Directors elected for Districts I, IV, VI, and VII will serve four-year terms. Just one year of the term remains in District II. Those elected include Jade Hlavka of Howes serving District I, Lincoln Smith of Philip serving District II, Craig Lafferty of Mission serving District IV, Murdock Arthur of Interior serving District VI, and Jason Birkeland of Gregory serving District VII.

Board member Bart Birkeland, who previously represented District VII for 15 years, retired this year. John Knutson, who previously represented District II, served over 14 years on the Board of Directors before his sudden passing earlier this year.

Voting increases with

continued easy access

In 2024, the cooperative introduced new ways for members to vote in advance online or by mail. This year, cooperative members had access to those same options, and the votes cast in advance were combined with in-person votes from the annual meeting.

Prizes given to attendees

Dozens of door prizes were given away including gift cards, beef certificates, and cash. Victor and Gloria Marma of Custer won the $500 grand prize. Members enjoyed a complimentary lunch at restaurants in Wall following the meeting.

Golden West will hold its next annual meeting on Sept. 26, 2026.