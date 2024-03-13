Midland area EMTs recognized

The Midland Fire Department held a banquet on February 26 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. During the evening four EMTs were recognized for their years of service to the Midland area. The four honorees pictured to the right are Linda Sinclair (29 years), Jan Tolton (23 years), Lola Roseth (32 years), and Edna Dale (29 years). If you are interested in helping the ambulance service by becoming an EMT you are encouraged to contact any of these ladies.