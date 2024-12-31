Midland Volunteer Fire Dept. receives grant to purchase AEDs

The Midland Volunteer Fire Department received a grant of $3,360 to purchase two AEDs from the Midland Community Foundation. One will be located at the fire hall and the other in Midland’s unit four. With heart attacks being one of the leading cause of first responder deaths, a goal to equip all Midland fire trucks with an AED. Fire Chief, Zach McKinley accepted the check from the Midland Community Foundation Treasurer, Tom Parquet. Also at the check presentation, a check was presented from the 1880 Town of $425+. These funds were raised through a Halloween event at the local tourist attraction.