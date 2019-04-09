Modern Woodmen fundraiser for Midland Pioneer Museum a success

Modern Woodmen of America members in Philip recently helped raise money for Midland Pioneer Museum with a special fundraising event on June 29, 2019.

The event, which included a Free Will Supper and Live Auction, raised $10,612.50. This includes $1,500.00 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to help with the purchase of siding for the Museum.

The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Don Haynes, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Haynes at 605-859-2778/Donald.w.haynes@mwa rep.org.