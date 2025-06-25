Much Pomp in the Dedication held at Milesville

That was the headline in the June 25, 1925 issue of the Pioneer Review as the Catholic Church in Milesville was 1st dedicated. The headline still applies 100 years later, as the Parishioners at St. Mary's joined together to celebrate those 100 years as a faith community in that same building.

While 100 years ago, Bishop Lawler presided over the services, the clergy who presided over the Mass on June 17,2025 were Father Grant Gerlach, Deacon Lloyd Frein, and Father Kevin Achbach, who was a past priest of the parish, and now is serving in Spearfish. Father Achbach provided matching white and gold vestments for the clergy, in celebration of the special day.

Approximately 80 people attended the Mass last Tuesday, which began with the ringing of the church bell before the procession in began, to the applause of the congregation present. Many times, St. Mary's might have less than 20 attending a Mass on the weekend, so it was a joyful noise unto the Lord to hear the beautiful, loud singing of the hymns and chants at the celebration Mass! The church was adorned with a beautiful fresh flower arrangement in front of the altar, fresh greenery, and the statue of our patron saint, Mary, wore a crown of pink roses around her head.

Records show that 100 years ago, a crowd of 150 people were served a dinner in the church basement after the dedication Mass. This year a community supper was served in the Milesville Hall, with just right around 100 people being served. The Hall was decorated with statues at each table, and fresh flowers in vases, with the flowers being picked from a garden, and wildflowers from the prairies we call home. Many people enjoyed looking at old church scrapbooks and record books, pictures, church memorabilia, and Milesville history books. Guests registered from Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota, Florida , and of course, South Dakota.

One of the most meaningful parts of the day could be the people from MIlesville and the surrounding communities and those of different faiths who gathered with us for fellowship , food,and celebration. It was heartwarming to see family members of past parishioners come to revisit the church of their formation, including Quinn's, O'Dea's, Schofields, Harty's, William's, Pekron's, Murphy's, Stephenson's, Patton's, Falzone's, Gitting' s, Pirouteks, Deuchar's, Carley's , and probably others that may have been missed.

In 1981, there were 35 registered families in St. Mary's parish, and at present , there are 17 family units. Faith helps to carry us through, both in the past and the present.

At the end of the day, it was a wonderful celebration, a great supper, much visiting and reminiscing-----and there was cake!