We reached out to members of our community to ask them questions about their father in honor of the upcoming Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20. We asked them to answer one or both of the following questions: What is your favorite thing about your dad/father figure? What is the best advice he has given you? Answers are scattered throughout the paper, including mulitple generations of dads. Here are the answers we received:

Loren Kiel - My favorite thing about my dad was his upright Christian character and his generosity as both a dad and a farm business partner.

Sonya Addison - “If you’re going to do something, do it right the first time.”

Tricia Burns - The grandfather he has become to my son.

RaeAnn Snyder - When I came home with my oldest, he hugged both me and my baby. He told me to take care of her, because I’m all she has. It’s always stuck in my head.

Dustin Michael - He calls it like it is. “Cheapest thing you can do is pay attention.”

Angel Nemec - My dad is still such a kid at heart. He is an active grandparent who will start up a baseball game or throw around the football. “If you want something you have to work for it.”

Kim Petersen - My father takes care of us all no matter what we need; from tutoring, to oil changes, to demo and reconstruction, wiring or plumbing, or a simply crazy project I come up with... He gets it done without complaint. He truly is our rock!

Spencer Ross - “Whatever you do in life, life is all about character and relationships. Life is really about who you know, not what you know.”

Chelsea Michael - My favorite thing about my dad is that he is always available to listen to whatever I have going on. I love the way he approaches solutions and he always knows the right thing to say.

Cylver Lurz - A few of my favorite things about my father is that he is so incredibly hardworking and always finds a way to put a smile on my face. I love the way my dad puts his family first and always strives to do his best! I admire how he never stops believing in me and how he pushes me to achieve my goals. One of my favorite things that he always says is “Miles and miles of smiles!” He is such a great role model for me to look up to and I am so thankful to be able to call Dustin Lurz my dad! Happy Father’s Day!!

Jenna Finn - The favorite thing about my father is his kindness. He has always taught me to find the good and be a compassionate person. Dad doesn’t know a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off his back. I love my dad so very much!

Lynette Bendigo Kleppin - My favorite thing of my dad is the faith he continues to have no matter what’s thrown at him and the love he has for his children. The best advise he’s given me is to believe in the Lord and have continued faith.

Michaela Lavender - My dad always worked hard and did whatever he had to do to provide for his family, he was the best dad I could ever have asked for. He taught me never to give up!

MR Hansen - I liked Dobby’s no nonsense approach to things. If we needed discipline, we got a lath across the backside (it didn’t hurt; the lath would break). If we wanted money, he said go get a !@#$%^ job, but, he was generous to me. He gave me $34 and sent me off to college in California with Wayne and Gwynn (the bus ticket was $12.00 out of that). He helped me get my first car; I bought my first pickup later. He took me on the road putting up Wall Drug signs, starting at age 5. He would buy us dinner at a café on the road. Afterwards I would always get a free ice cream cone from Ted Hustead. He let me drive with no license. He let all of us run wild in Philip, the original free-range kids… He did not control us because he did not know where we were… He did not come and get me when I was arrested; he let me spend the night in jail; I learned a lesson. I knew I was special. Dobby survived WWII, came home, and I was born 9 months and 15 minutes later. Dobby liked adventure. He took us to California before any interstates. I really feel fortunate to have grown up during that innocent era, in Philip…

Christa Fitch - So when I was a little girl, before I was in school my favorite thing about my Grandpa Kenny was when he came in for lunch at our house he would wash his hands before eating & he would set me up by the sink & wash my feet instead. I loved it since it was something special between us. But as I became an adult it means so much more to me, what a humble act of love & servant hood he was showing. It reminds me of how Jesus washed his disciples feet before He was crucified & teaches me to be more like Him & serve others. Thanks grandpa for the lesson!!

Mary Ravellette - My dad has always taught me how to push forward. No matter what happens in life, you keep going and you do better than what you had done before. Learn from your mistakes and strive past it. He started this at a young age, when I was in school. Getting A’s were great but what if you turned them all into A+’s? He also made a point to teach me how to do things on my own such as change a tire or change my car oil. Another important lesson was always pray. Every night at bedtime he prayed with us and when we got older he would say good night and say your prayers. I am so thankful for those memories and lessons.

Marsha Sumptner - My dad taught me to think for myself, that a girl can do anything and to work for what I wanted. I have to laugh because a fellow told me the other day the best advice my dad gave him was to hold up money if you are hitchhiking, more often a car will stop.

Kerry Burns - The best advice I ever got from my dad was not to smoke because I might not be able to quit. I didn’t smoke, but it was because I didn’t know how to inhale correctly and I didn’t want anyone to make fun of me. STILL . . . it was good advice!

Brittney Drury - My dad was always the fun guy, building us sandboxes and swing sets. He still is the fun guy today. He is a good dad and he’s an even better Papa.

Joni Parsons - I would say my most favorite thing about my dad is that he has worked very hard for everything he has, and he has inspired me to do the same. He will never tell me I am not capable of accomplishing anything, and he is my biggest supporter.

Tami Ravellette - I got to work outside with my dad a lot. He instilled a love of horses and cattle in me. He taught me to work hard.

Janice Parsons - The best advice my dad gave me was "Go ask your Mother."

Heidi Burns - My favorite thing about my dad is that he makes the best carrot cake. He got the recipe from his mom and he makes it special for me without hardly any cinnamon and extra nuts. But seriously, probably even more than that, he’s only improved with time, he has become his best self since retiring. He’s the best grandpa and father and we’re so lucky he’s ours. The best advice he gave me was: Walmart is the ruin of small-town America. And he made sure I could check the oil, change a flat and drive a stick-shift before I left home.

Jess Smith - The best advice I got from my dad is “if you want it, you have to work for it”

Tucker Smith - His cheerful demeanor in subpar circumstances

Logan Smith - My favorite thing about my dad is that he cares about all of us.

Meyer Smith - My favorite thing about my dad is that he always takes us fishing.