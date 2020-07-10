As we celebrate National Newspaper Week, October 4 -10 2020, we are reminded that without the dedication of newspapers and their hard working employees, many of the biggest stories and happenings of the past would have gone untold.

National Newspaper Week reminds us about. . . . .

•Reading a headline on a front page story that makes you proud to be from our rural community and raising your family here.

•Reading the bold cutline below a picture of your daughter hitting her best shot of the year on the golf course.

•Reading the newspaper and your eye catches the sports picture of your son picking up a takedown to win the wrestling match and proceed into the next round.

•Holding the newspaper with both hands while reading, the city, school and county proceedings, knowing you are the watchdog for the “public’s right to know.”

•Reading about how your local community steps up and raises funds for a local cause, that just makes you smile and think. . . . YES I am a part of this community!

The Pioneer Review.... Since 1906 - Three generations owned and operated since 1962

Randy Evans, a newspaper reporter for over 42 years shared this in his National Newspaper Week’s editorial:

The most potent tool of newspapers continues to be the spotlight. They shine it on problems that need to be addressed and on solutions that ought to be considered. They shine it on stories that are heartwarming and uplifting. At other times, they shine it on topics that might raise the blood pressure of readers.

There has been a long tradition of newspapers advocating for the public’s access to government meetings and records so citizens know what their government is doing, or not doing. This is hugely important now and long term, because government should conduct its business --- really, it’s the public’s business --- in open, not in secret, so citizens have the opportunity to share their views on forthcoming decisions.

The important work of newspapers stretches far beyond government buildings, however. Newspapers are there to introduce readers to interesting people. They tell their communities about events that are coming up. They provide the stuff that finds its way into families’ scrapbooks and onto the doors of refrigerators --- news items about awards received, honors bestowed, touchdowns scored, prizewinning livestock shown at local fairs, and on and on.

The immense challenges we all have dealt with this year clearly underscore the fact that America needs journalists.

The printed newspaper is a powerful

showcase for news, opinion and advertising.

– Jill Abramson