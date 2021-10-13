New beginning for lot that housed one of the oldest houses in town

The former home of Bud and Dorothy Stickler, a house in the middle of Philip, that served a number of families over the years, was torn down by the Philip City crew as the sun came up over the trees, Monday morning.

The house was a day home for many kids who attended day care at Dorothy’s House. Many remember the red wagon flower train on the north side of the house in which Bud and Dorothy raised beautiful flowers for years.

It was cleared due to structural and electrical issues beyond repair. The original house would have been able to be placed as a historical house, but many additions to the main house were added throughout the years, noted Kerry Burns the owner. “We cleared the lot for the possibility of a future residence, in a very nice spot, in the middle of a great community.” said Burns.

As one of the older houses in Philip, the title showed many owners, starting on April 5, 1906 and throughout the years from L.B. Laughlin to Myrtie Dupree, for $80.00. Some of the other early day owners were: J. Charles Russell, Western Town Lot Company, Charles A. Lamb and Ollie M. Lamb his wife, Rosalia A. Rhodes, Luis J. Olson and Pauline Olson, his wife, and D.W. Coyner. A transaction for $1,500 in 1910 is shown, and notes from the Haakon County Commissioner’s explanation of the property rights transition from Stanley County to Haakon County.