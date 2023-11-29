New lights are shining bright

The Philip Area Community Foundation has awarded the Philip Scottie Booster Club funds to help with the motion sensor lights at the tennis and basketball courts next to the Philip swimming pool and Haakon County Young Women Kiddie Park. This lighting improvement is in addition to the recent addition of new nets and high-quality basketball hoops that were added to the court by Haakon County Young Women.

Having lights has allowed for the late night enjoyment of the growing sport of Pickleball and some late night hoops," said Joel Spry of the Scottie Booster Club. "This is a great addition to increase usage of the courts." Suggestions of a summer pickleball league or tournaments have been made and might become a reality this coming summer. "Now that we have the lights and nets, we can consider increasing participation that spans all ages at the courts," noted Spry.

"The motion sensor lights will be a great addition to the area not only for the use of the fenced in tennis court, pickleball court, and basketball hoops, but will help with controlling the lights when they are in use or when people are active in that area," said Doreen Vetter, Philip Community Development Director. "If there is action in the courts, there will be lights on."

"The new lighting project at the recreational courts next to the kiddie park is a testament to the benefits of the Philip Area Community Foundation partnering with community organizations to utilize its available grant funding," said Dillon Kjerstad, representing the Philip Area Community Foundation. "Fortunately, we have some great organizations in Philip willing to undergo worthwhile projects for the benefit of our entire community."

The Philip Area Community Foundation has grant funds available for non-profit organizations to help with construction of new projects or improvements that are needed to better help the communities in the Haakon County Area. To help with submitting applications contact Doreen Vetter, Philip Community Development Director; Dillion Kjerstad or Ray Smith at the First National Bank in Philip.