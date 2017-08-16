New school facility on schedule, issue arises

What to do with the maintenance shed was the main focus of the Haakon School District Board of Education meeting, Monday evening, Aug. 14.

The original plan was to leave the building at its present location. The board was informed by the general contractor that leaving it there creates problems with grading of the site. They need to be able to slope the area for drainage purposes.

The board discussed moving the shed, if possible. It was to be used by the vocational agriculture program as part of the new facility. If it can’t be moved, it may be torn down. Drainage issues and ice in the northwest parking lot have been an ongoing problem since the fine arts building was erected. The board would like to eliminate those issues for safety of students, staff and visitors.

Board member Doug Thorson said he would visit with a structure moving company to see if that is a feasible option.

All footings are complete and building of walls continues apace. Building committee members have selected paint colors, carpeting, etc.

The eastern portion of the playground is cordoned off for parking. The area has had buses parked there, but they will be moved, possibly, to another nearby lot for the time being. Student, school personnel and game attendees may use that area this school year.

