New sign on bank building

Not ever having its own signage before, the First National Agency now has a Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents emblem on the east side of the First National Bank in Philip building. “First National Agency has been a part of this community and a part of First National Bank for over 50 years,” said Mary Burnett, insurance agent. “But, we wanted to make sure everyone knows where to find us whether you have lived here your whole life or recently come to call this region of South Dakota home. We are an independent insurance agency. Independent agents work for you and not a single insurance provider. We can check policies from multiple carriers to find the right coverage at the right price just for you.”