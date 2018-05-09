NMB Benefit tailgate fundraiser

What used to be the Bad River Rural Water System has been going through a legal winding down.

The BRRW had money in escrow. That money is being donated to the Philip community in the form of two sets of general-use, free-use, transportable bleachers. These are the newest model of the all-aluminum, electric-operated hydraulic, bleachers that the Philip Chamber of Commerce has rented from Rapid City during Scotty Philip Days.

At least one set of bleachers will be delivered by Scotty Philip Days this year. A set of bleachers is 10 rows of 39 feet of seating, with full flatbeds, V4 railings, and 48-inch aisle handrails. Each sits 300 people. With the hydraulics, set-up is as easy as pushing a button.

Rules and technicalities forced the BRRW to put down payments of two sets of bleachers. In actuality, one set will be fully paid for by the BRRW, and the other will require financial assistance from other organizations and individuals. Approximately another $30,000 is needed.

With the funds coming from the Philip area, the bleachers are to stay in the Philip area.

A non-profit account is set up at First National Bank in Philip.

