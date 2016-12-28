NMB donates to PHSI Auxiliary efforts

Members of National Mutual Benefit #85 presented a $5,000 check to the Philip Health Services, Inc., Auxiliary. The Dec. 21 presentation was for funds raised during the recent Holiday Tour of Homes. NMB Branch #85 donated over $1,000 toward the benefit, plus the NMB home office matched $2,500. The Haakon County Crooners also donated the proceeds from their recent Christmas concert in the amount of $384, with the balance being raised by the Tour of Homes. Hallie Albrecht said that the funds are to start a cancer foundation, which will be more clearly organized in the very near future. Shown, back row from left, are Mike Koehler, Brandon Moos, Harlan Moos, Bruce Kroetch and Roger Porch. Front: Maureen Palecek, Taryn Ravellette, Tami Ravellette, Albrecht, Jennifer Hulm, Linda Kroetch, Michelle Butler, Lois Porch and Britni Ross.