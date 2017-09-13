Olney moves home to open salon

by Del Bartels

“It’s not very big, but big enough,” stated Heather Olney about the space and decor of her new salon, The Nail Bar, at 609 W. Pine Street in Philip.

The Nail Bar is a full-service nail salon. Having opened Sept. 5, the establishment promotes itself as “an affordable touch of luxury.” Olney offers manicures, pedicures, acrylics, gel polish and other nail services. The business phone is 859-3777.

“I decided I was tired of making money for corporate America. I want to retire here, so I thought why not start a business here,” said Olney. “And, I have always been interested in the health and beauty industry,”

Olney just completed the 400-hour nail program at Black Hills Beauty College, Rapid City. “I wanted to start sooner rather than later,” said Olney, explaining that she did not want the 2,100 hours required for complete cosmetology. In moving here, Olney knew there are cosmetology salons in Philip, but not currently a nail salon.

“I am open by appointment during the day, as well as in the evening,” said Olney. “I sure will not turn anyone away. I’ll find a way to get them in.” The Nail Bar is open Monday through Friday by appointment, and Saturdays by special appointment.

Olney accepts guys, gals and kids as clients, from the youngest to the oldest. She already has one client who is 92 years old who just did not have time to drive to Rapid City. New clients already include people from Philip, Midland, Milesville, Kadoka, Interior, Long Valley and Wall areas. Olney simply says, “Call me.”

An average classic manicure – cleaning, massaging and painting the fingernails, hands and forearms – takes approximately an hour. The same is for pedicures – the same luxuries only with feet. An acrylics job is having acrylics painted onto the customer’s nails. Gel polish – a longer-lasting polish that is cured under an LED light – takes about 90 minutes.

Current trends include nail art, where different colors are put on different nails. Chrome colors are also a modern trend, as are different shapes of nails. “I can do whatever a customer wants done with their fingernails or toenails; or I can figure it out,” said Olney.

Olney’s mother, Judy Goldhammer, Wall, attended BHBC with her. “So, through appointments, we can help more than one person at a time,” said Olney. She has future plans to expand, eventually opening a satellite salon in Wall.

“It’s nice getting to know the community again,” said Olney. Over 20 years ago, she taught eighth through 12th grade English in Philip. “I left to see if there was life out there. Working in sales for 20 years, I have been to Seattle, Hawaii, all over; and a lot of people don’t get to say that. Though I have been all over the United States, I have decided this is where I choose to live.”

Her salon has been created with her roots and the fun of her customers in mind. While getting their nails done, bridal parties have possible photo opportunities. Decorative barn wood comes from the old Kennedy Ranch near Cottonwood, thus honoring Olney’s mother. Other family memorabilia, such as antique lettering and brooches, adorn the room’s corner.

For a grand opening sometime in the future, Olney will invite the owner of BHBC, instructors, students and others. These guests will add to the celebration, as will her new and future clients.