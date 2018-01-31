Parsons is state agriculture agent of year

Glenn Parsons, American National agent since only July of last year, has earned the 2017 American National State Agriculture Agent of the Year Award.

After almost two years of agent experience in Gettysburg and then in Philip for 16 years with a different company, Parsons began training further with American National Insurance in April. As he was taking intensive courses and studies, a new office location in downtown Philip was renovated and completed as his future office. He completed training and was set for business and clients in the middle of July.

Each year American National Insurance Company issues statewide awards for sales and retention of business in the past calendar year. There are several categories of awards. One of those categories is Agriculture Agent of the Year. It is based on a full 12 months of sales and service to the farming/ranching industry each year. Though Parsons has, officially, been working as an agent with American National for only six months, he still earned the award for 2017.

“I did not accomplish this all by myself,” said Parsons. “There are four of us around here who take what we do very seriously. None of us focus on the awards, we simply do the best job we can for people and let the chips fall where they may.”

The other members of Parsons’ staff include his wife Dianne, Elke Baxter and Katrina Thorn.

The business location is 145 S. Center Avenue, with office hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The office telephone number is 859-3006, and the cell phone is 515-0712.

On top of the 2017 American National State Agriculture Agent of the Year Award, Parsons has also earned the company’s Blue Vase Award.

The Blue Vase Award is a national recognition for agents new to American National Life Insurance Company. It is based on life insurance sales and service in the first six months of an agent’s career with the company. Most life insurance companies offer a blue vase award, however only a small percentage of agents achieve it. Parsons, and the other agents who qualified with American National Life Insurance Company, will be presented with a certificate of achievement during the company’s annual meeting in Galveston, Texas, in February.