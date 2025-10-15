A Peak into Haakon/Jackson County’s 4H Week

October 5 – 11 is a big week in the 4H world, as it is National 4H Week! 4H is the largest youth organization in the United States, as it aims to reach 10 million youth by focusing on expanding its positive youth development programs to prepare youth for future careers and life. Studies show that 4H members are more likely to be leaders, participate in community service, be civically active, and pursue STEM programs.

The four H’s in the emblem stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, representing clearer thinking, greater loyalty, larger service, and better living. Originating out of Ohio in 1902, 4H has been focused on developing life skills for youth through hands-on, project-based learning to positively impact their communities.

We are grateful to be a part of a community that pours into our youth! Thank you to all of our 4H families and volunteers that walk alongside us each year “to make the best better”, as the 4H motto goes.

On Monday, October 6th, Haakon/Jackson County 4H hosted, “Let’s Taco ‘Bout 4H”, a 4H info night for new families who want to learn more about the opportunities that 4H offers. This gave them an opportunity to talk with other 4H families regarding what it is about, their favorite parts, the enrollment process, and any other questions that they may have! This was a come-and-go style event with a free taco bar open the whole night and a miniature painting class for the kids, taught by Heath Oldenberg. October 1st marks the start of a new 4H year, and we are excited for what is to come! If you have ever been interested in joining a club or becoming a volunteer – now is the time!