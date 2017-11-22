Pearson celebrates 45 years at Scotchman Industries

Alvin Pearson is the first employee to reach the 45-year mark of being a Scotchman Industries employee. Pearson joined the Scotchman Industries, Inc., team Nov. 13, 1972.

In honor of this distinction, the ironworker manufacturing company sent Pearson and his wife, Ruby, to Las Vegas for five days – the week of the Specialty Equipment Market Association show. This is a major after-market accessories show for the customizing of cars and trucks. For a car enthusiast such as Pearson, the SEMA show is the premier event to attend.

For his first six or seven years at Scotchman, Pearson worked in many different functions within the factory. In the late 1970s, he moved into customer service, where he continues today.

Scotchman employees and some of Pearson’s family members gathered to celebrate.

“Thank you for your past 45 years of service and, hopefully, many more,” said Karen Kroetch, Scotchman corporate secretary.

“Alvin is an easygoing person of deep integrity and dependability,” said Jerry Kroetch, president of Scotchman Industries. “Alvin brings those traits to the workplace every day. Customer service is Alvin’s calling in life – he is known as the voice of Scotchman. He has taken hundreds of thousands of customer service calls. He is always polite and professional, along with being very helpful. Alvin has incredible product knowledge and we are not sure how we will ever replace him if he ever decides to retire.”

“Scotchman also has numerous customer testimonials cheering Alvin on over the years,” said Brooke Formanek, marketing and sales. “If you are interested, you can read some of them on our website, and I will find a couple more from my private stash. We have some photos over the years, too, but they all look similar because he hasn't changed a bit. Alvin is one heck of a guy and deserves a little spotlight. They don't make many like Alvin.”