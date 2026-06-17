Pearson participates in MidWest Honor Flight Mission 31

On June 2, 2026 Philip Pearson had the honor of flying to Washington DC on the Midwest Honor Flight Mission 31. This mission carried 84 Veterans and flew out of Sioux Falls in the early morning. They were ready to take on a very long day of activities. Every Veteran had a guardian by their side. Pearson’s guardian was Mallory Minor who lives in Volga, SD. She was a volunteer who wanted to help Veterans and Pearson was very lucky to share this trip with her.

They toured the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Arlington Cemetery, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The changing of the Guard was very impressive. Other Memorials were the WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy.

While Pearson was at the Vietnam Memorial, he was able to find his classmate’s name, Richard Brech, who was killed on June 2, 1969. Pearson was there exactly 57 years to the date.

On the plane ride home, they had mail call where and received welcome home letters and drawings. At the airport was a Welcome Home greeting with American Flags, Welcome Home signs, handshakes from family and friends.