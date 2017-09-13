Penny Wars funds for Peterson

Penny Wars is a fundraiser competition that has been held in the Haakon School District for the last several years. This year it was spearheaded by Bobbi Antonsen and Morgan Cantrell as a student council community service project, during Homecoming Week.

Each year the raised funds go to a different cause. For 2017, the raised funds go to Hunter Peterson and his family for medical expenses. Peterson is recovering from leg injuries.

The rules of Penny Wars are that each class, kindergarten through 12th, has a jar that they put pennies into, which are positive points to their class. If another class puts in nickels, dimes, quarters or dollar bills they are negative points and are deducted from the class’s positive points. For example, a class has 10 pennies in its jar and then someone puts a dime in that jar, the total is zero.

At the end of the week, the two girls collected the jars. The winning high school class and the winning elementary class were announced during halftime of the homecoming football game. The winner from each section gets to choose what the school planner book covers look like for next school year.

The elementary class taking first place was the third grade. The junior high/high school class taking first place was the junior class. A total of $882.65 was raised for Peterson.